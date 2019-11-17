FLFR officials probe fire that destroyed 2 yachts worth nearly $24M

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are trying to determine whether a fire that destroyed two yachts worth millions of dollars at a marina in Fort Lauderdale was accidental or whether it was set intentionally.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, Saturday morning’s blaze at the Universal Marine Center, located off State Road 84, west of Interstate 95, is the most expensive, single incident property loss due to a fire in the city’s history.

Sunday morning, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews were seen sifting through the yachts’ skeletal remains and searching for hot spots.

Fire officials said one of the yachts, which measured nearly 110 feet, was worth $8 million, while the other, a 161-footer, had an estimated value of approximately $16 million.

“This by far surpasses the dollar amount of anything we’ve had before,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan.

Officials said both yachts were being worked on prior to the fire.

Investigators said crew members left the marina on Friday night, and the fire broke out hours later. They believe it started on the larger yacht and winds carried it onto the smaller vessel.

Dashcam video captured the fire from a distance.

“Well, there goes a multimillion-dollar yacht,” a man is heard saying in the video.

Arlene and David Meyer, who live close to the marina, said they woke up to the blaze.

“When I stepped outside, I saw this blazing fire, maybe 12 stories high,” said Arlene.

The area residents then began recording video of the inferno on a cellphone.

“It was very eerie. You could see the flames, and it was very quiet,” said Arlene. “You could see the reflection of the fire in the water.”

Crews spent all day Saturday and part of Sunday putting out the fire.

By late Sunday afternoon, all that remained was a scorched frame. The two boats sank to the bottom of the bay at the marina.

“We’re just so upset, you know, for everyone, everyone involved,” said witness Michelle Ward.

No one was injured.

Firefighters returned to the marina on Monday morning to make sure the fire was completely out, so fire investigators could take over the scene. Once they are finished, the salvage company will make their way to the scene.

“They’ll offload the remaining fuel product that’s on both of the boats, and then they’ll begin the process of raising the boats,” said Gollan. “With anything of such a large value, we’re going to do as thorough of a process as we possibly can. That’s why we’ve contacted [the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] to come in and assist us with it, and we’ll go from bow to stern to see what we can find.”

Once the charred boats are raised they will be removed from the scene, but investigators said that it will take some time for that to happen.

Officials said they are currently reviewing surveillance video to see if there was anyone on the property who was not authorized to be there.

