FLFR officials probe fire that destroyed 2 yachts worth at least $20M

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are trying to determine that sparked a fire at a marina in Fort Lauderdale that tore through two yachts worth millions of dollars.

7News cameras captured the skeletal remains of the massive vessels at the Universal Marine Center, located along State Road 84, west of Interstate 95, Sunday night.

Hours earlier, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews were seen sifting through the yachts’ remains and searching for hot spots.

Fire officials said one of the yachts was worth $8 million, while the other was estimated at between $12 and $16 million.

Investigators said the fire broke out early Saturday morning.

Arlene Meyer, who lives close to the marina, said she woke up to the blaze.

“When I stepped outside, I saw this blazing fire, maybe 12 stories high,” she said.

The area resident then began recording video of the inferno on her cellphone.

Meyer said she couldn’t believe what she was seeing.

“It was very eerie. You could see the flames, and it was very quiet,” she said. “You could see the reflection of the fire in the water.”

Crews spent all day Saturday and part of Sunday putting out the fire.

By late Sunday afternoon, all that remained was a scorched frame.

“We’re just so upset, you know, for everyone, everyone involved,” said witness Michelle Ward.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.