FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue honored one of their own.

Friday’s event paid tribute to the late Lt. Bobby Glenn, who was the agency’s first Black firefighter.

His uniform was restored and will be put on display at the Old Dillard Museum.

Glenn’s wife said it will be a sign of progress for all to see.

“His legacy lives on and other children can see the things that he has done and will inspire them,” said Iola Glenn.

Glenn served as a firefighter for 22 years, starting in 1970, and worked his way up to a lieutenant before he retired in 1992.

He passed away in 2023.

