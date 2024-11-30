FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews went above and beyond to rescue a duckling and reunite it with its family.

The small duck needed help after falling down a sewer drain, Friday.

First responders quickly jumped into action, removing the sewer cover and reaching down to pull the trapped duckling out to safety.

After the successful rescue, they reunited the duckling with its mom and siblings.

