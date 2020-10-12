FLFR crew treats elderly Army vet suffering from heat exhaustion, cut his grass

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some dedicated firefighters and paramedics became a lawn crew after they responded to a Fort Lauderdale home to help an elderly Army veteran suffering from heat exhaustion.

A Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crew jumped into action and went the extra mile to render aid to 83-year-old Prince Pinkney, Monday.

According to Pinkney, he and his wife Rebecca were doing some yardwork earlier in the day when he started feeling ill.

“It was hot, and I got overheated,” he said.

Pinkney said his leg, which never fully recovered from a stroke years ago, gave out on him.

“When it gave out, I just fell in the yard right there,” he said.

“He slipped, he fell,” said Rebecca. “I had him by the arm, but I couldn’t hold him up.”

A passer-by saw the couple struggling on the ground, and that was when FLFR was called.

The crew of three responded to the home, located along Southwest Third Court, within minutes.

“We treated them and checked them out,” said an FLFR spokesperson.

After the treatment came the trim job.

Cellphone video captured the moment two paramedics decided to pick up where the couple had left off, as one of the paramedics mowed their lawn.

“Think we can cut their lawn while we’re doing this?” asked one of the medics.

“It wasn’t much of a discussion,” said the other medic.

“I thank y’all so much for cutting the yard for me,” said Rebecca.

The trio of rescuers showed up hours later to check on the couple.

“We really appreciate you,” said Rebecca.

The first responders were just as appreciative for Pinkney’s service to the country.

A missile tech during the Vietnam War, Pinkney and his wife were saluted by the three front-line workers.

“Their story is amazing in and of itself,” said FLFR Capt. Terry Maylor. “Their age, and he’s a veteran, and what they’ve gone through serving this country, if that doesn’t move you to go ahead and do what you’re capable of, then nothing will.”

