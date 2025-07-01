FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Fire Department and Broward Health Medical Center sent a powerful message regarding fireworks safety in preparation for the Fourth of July.

They gathered in Fort Lauderdale to offer live demonstrations using explosives to simulate the potential damage fireworks can cause.

7News cameras captured firefighters blowing a paint can, cantaloupe and watermelon to smithereens.

“Fireworks can cause devastating injuries, especially to hands, face and eyes.” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Christopher Davis-Partrige.

Last year, several young people were injured by fireworks, and in Deerfield Beach, a teen had some fingers blown off.

“The mortar exploded and, unfortunately, it caused a partial amputation to his hand.” said Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane said.

First responders told 7News they recommended people spent their Fourth of July watching a professional fireworks show.

“The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a professional display.” said Davis-Partrige.

But for those who choose to set fireworks off for themselves, they advise to follow a few safety tips.

“Please make sure they’re bought legally, make sure you follow the manufacturers instructions, and make sure you have a bucket of water nearby, and never re-light a dud firework.” said Davis-Partrige.

Firefighters demonstrated that even some of the smallest fireworks, sparklers, burns up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, and can cause serious damage to a piece of chicken.

“For minor burns, what we want you to do is to be sure to cool the area under cold, running water immediately after the accident for at least 20 minutes.” said Broward Health Medical Center Emergency Physician Dr. Robert Chisholm, who joined the community demonstration.

Overall, first responders said their most important piece of advice is to use common sense this Fourth of July.

“Remember, celebrate smart, celebrate safe, and if you need me– we’re there to take care of you.” said Chisholm.

Officials also advised to not light fireworks near buildings or dry brush and make sure all fireworks are fully extinguished before they are thrown out.

