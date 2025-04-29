PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - After eight days of public engagement in the community, Fleet Week festivities wrapped up with a patriotic naturalization ceremony.

About 50 people took the oath of allegiance and were officially sworn in as citizens aboard the USS New York at Port Everglades, Tuesday.

All of them said they are thankful to be citizens of the United States.

“I didn’t know how I was gonna get here, but I’m here, and I’m so blessed, thank you. God before, I’m blessed.” said Michelle Thomas.

The event was hosted in partnership with U.S. Citizenship and the Immigration Services Miami Field Office.

