Flanigan’s opening new Sunrise location in 2020

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Flanigan’s is expanding its family-owned restaurants to Sunrise.

The restaurant chain announced on social media that the new location will be opening in 2020.

Get ready Sunrise, a new Flanigan's location is headed your way. Coming soon in 2020. 14301 W Sunrise Blvd in Sunrise, Fl#sunrise #flanigans #southflorida pic.twitter.com/Qt5L0iTqSe — FlanigansFL (@FlanigansFL) April 9, 2019

It will be located at 14301 West Sunrise Boulevard.

The expansion marks the 24th Flanigan’s location, and the first new location since its Westchester restaurant opened back in 2012.

Until then, Sunrise residents and rib roll lovers will have to head over to the nearest Flanigan’s — over in Weston and Fort Lauderdale.

