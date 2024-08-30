PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old student lost his life after being struck by a car on his way to school in Pembroke Pines.

The incident occurred in the 12000 block of Washington Street on Thursday, just before 7:00 a.m. The 10th-grader was on his way to Charles W. Flanagan High School, where he was a student.

At the time, it was reported that he was standing partially in the road and partially in the median when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Police believe that low visibility due to bad weather may have been a factor in this tragic incident.

Thursday afternoon, Flanagan High School Principal Brad Fatout sent a letter to the school community.

“I am saddened to share tragic news impacting our school community. One of our students passed away after being struck by a vehicle near a school bus stop this morning. I want to offer my deepest condolences to the student’s family and loved ones, teachers, and classmates as we mourn this great loss. I ask our school community to rally around the family in prayer and support during this time of deep sorrow.”

On Friday, students were heartbroken to learn about the loss of their peer and friend, some describing him as someone kind, funny, and a joy to be around.

“He really was a sweet kid,” said a student.

“He went to Pines Middle and we live in the same neighborhood,” said another.

Known to his peers as Elvis, many of them took to social media to share their condolences.

Parents like Paula Espinoza were devastated by the news, taking the time to speak with 7News while dropping her son off at school.

“It hurts,” she said tearfully. “And I have four kids. He’s my oldest and I drop him off. Walking where? Impossible.”

Visibly shaken, Espinoza wishes time was on her side that Thursday morning and that she could’ve done something to help Elvis.

“It was crazy because we passed by there. Little had I known I would’ve stopped ’cause I leave my house at like 6:45 a.m.,” she said.

It’s a sad start to the school year, as students and parents learn to cope with this terrible loss.

“As parents, we really have to be more careful. It’s careless drivers. I see it all the time,” said Paula Espinoza.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The teen’s identify has not yet been confirmed by police.

