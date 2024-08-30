PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old student lost his life after being struck by a car while standing near a bus stop in the 12000 block of Washington Street in Pembroke Pines.

The incident happened on Thursday, just before 7:00 a.m., when the teenager was making his way to Flanagan High school, where he’s a student.

At the time, it’s reported that he was standing partially in the road and partially in the median when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Police do believe that low visibility, because of bad weather, appeared to have played a factor in this tragic incident .

It is unclear whether the driver fled the scene of the crash or remained there.

The incident comes a little over two weeks into the school year.

Parents and students are heartbroken to learn about the loss of their peer and friend, some describing him as someone that’s kind, funny, and a joy to be around.

“He really was a sweet kid,” said a student.

“As parents we really have to be more careful. It’s careless drivers. I see it all the time,” said Paula Espinoza.

At this time, details remain limited and police have not released the teenager’s identity.

