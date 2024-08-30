PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old student lost his life after he was struck by a car as he made his way to school in Pembroke Pines.

It was a somber Friday morning for students and parents at Charles W. Flanagan High School as news spread that one of their own was killed.

Parent Paola Espinoza, who said her son Elijah knew the victim, spoke with 7News.

“As parents, we’ve really got to be more careful. It’s careless drivers; I see it all the time,” she said. “For my child, this is like his friend. It hurts.”

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the incident occurred along the 12000 block of Washington Street on Thursday, just before 7:00 a.m.

The victim, known to his peers as Elvis, was on his way to the school, where he was a 10th-grade student.

“This year we had seventh period together, and I’ve known him since last year,” said Elijah.

Detectives said the victim was standing partially on Washington Street and partially in the median when he was struck by a passing car.

Police said the driver stopped, and someone called 911, but the teen later died.

Investigators believe that low visibility due to bad weather may have been a factor in this tragic incident.

Visibly shaken, Espinoza wishes time was on her side that Thursday morning and that she could’ve done something to help Elvis.

“It was crazy, because we passed by there. Little had I known I would’ve stopped, ’cause I leave my house at like 6:45 a.m.,” said Espinoza, “and I have got four kids. [Elijah is] my oldest, and I drop him off, walking where? Impossible.”

Thursday afternoon, Flanagan High School Principal Brad Fatout sent a letter to the school community.

“I am saddened to share tragic news impacting our school community. One of our students passed away after being struck by a vehicle near a school bus stop this morning. I want to offer my deepest condolences to the student’s family and loved ones, teachers, and classmates as we mourn this great loss. I ask our school community to rally around the family in prayer and support during this time of deep sorrow.” Students were heartbroken to learn about the loss of their peer and friend, some describing him as someone kind, funny and a joy to be around. Many of them took to social media to share their condolences. “I saw it on social media, so it was like, I was in shock. He was a really sweet kid, said Emily Trejos. “He went to Pines Middle, and we live in the same neighborhood,” said another. “I was in seventh period, and they went on the intercom, and they said a boy lost his life,” said another student. “He was kind, he was funny, he was cool to hang around with. He was a good person.” The heartbreaking news weighed heavily on the hearts that knew Elvis best. “We just send our prayers and heart to his family. You guys need us, we’re here,” said Espinoza. “Pretty much all the kids in Flanagan, may God protect them for the rest of the school year.” Fatout sent letters home to all the students giving more information on the fatal accident and offering grief counseling. Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The teen’s identity has not yet been confirmed by investigators.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.