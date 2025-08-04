WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire tore through a Wilton Manors home early Monday morning, leaving a family without a home.

Around 5:45 a.m. Monday, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to calls of a fire at the 1700 block of Northeast 27th Street.

Officials say they arrived at the home where they found a fire burning on the side of the residence where the power came in through.

The fire had extended into the home’s attic, complicating firefighters’ efforts to extinguish it, and efforts were further complicated by the fact that power could not be shut down for over an hour and a half, causing additional danger to firefighters on the scene.

All three occupants inside the home, a grandfather, grandmother, and their grandson, had all safely made it out of the home upon their arrival.

The family told 7News that they heard a loud boom and saw flames shortly after.

A neighbor said they heard and saw the commotion early Monday morning.

“There was smoke coming from the house about maybe like around 5:30 a.m., and then as many as ten trucks were here putting out the fire,” said the neighbor. “I saw some of the firefighters get up on the roof, the smoke started billowing from the vent on the top of the roof, and then I think they cut a hole, and then there was even more smoke.”

According to officials, the fire was extinguished by 8:15 a.m., but the family of three has been displaced and is being connected with the Red Cross for assistance.

While the cause appears to be electrical, the fire is still under investigation.

