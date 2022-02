FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters in Fort Lauderdale responded to some tractor-trailer trouble after the vehicle caught fire.

The truck went up in flames near Cypress Creek Road and Andrews Avenue, Saturday morning.

The heat was so intense that it causing the tires to explode.

No one was hurt, but the fire completely consumed the cab of the truck.

