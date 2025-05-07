DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames destroyed a shed that stood next to a religious school in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the fire at St. David’s Catholic Church School, early Wednesday morning.

Officials said the fire tore through the shed, destroying it and spread into the wall of the school.

No word on any injuries.

School officials closed the school as a precaution on Wednesday, but are expected to reopen on Thursday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

