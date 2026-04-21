THE EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A blaze broke out in the Everglades that’s spreading through the grass as crews race to put it out.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon.

Large, smokey clouds could be seen off of U.S. 27, around Mile Marker 44, near the county line between Broward County and Palm Beach.

Air rescue teams are working to do a water drop over the area and are assisting another nearby crew at a powerline.

The Florida Forest Service has been called in to help put these flames out.

According to officials the blaze is now up to 900 acres.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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