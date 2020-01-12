‘Fix our infrastructure’: Fort Lauderdale residents protest sewage leak fallout

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale community came out in force to protest city officials’ handling of the six sewer line breaks that wreaked havoc in their neighborhoods.

It’s been more than a month since the ruptures plagued the East Fort Lauderdale area. On Sunday, residents came together to demand action and accountability from City Hall.

7News cameras captured protesters on the ground at Colee Hammock Park and in the water along the New River as they held up signs of various sizes.

Resident Kevin Cochrane said it’s imperative that community leaders make repairs a priority.

“The core message is very simple: fix our infrastructure, protect our waters,” he said. “We need it, and we need it now.”

More than 300 million gallons of raw sewage spilled into yards, roadways and nearby waterways over the past month.

