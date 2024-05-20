FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A hot spot in Fort Lauderdale kept firefighters busy on Monday.

Fire crews responded to an abandoned building that caught fire near Sistrunk Boulevard and Northwest 10th Avenue.

Firefighters checked it out early Monday and found the fire dying down but the blaze rekindled later with flames and heavy smoke billowing out of the roof.

No word yet on what started the blaze in the first place.

No injuries were reported.

