Firefighters tackle boat fire at Lighthouse Point

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters knocked out a boat fire in Lighthouse Point.

According to officials, a 16- to 20-foot boat docked off Northeast 27th Avenue and 41st Street went up in flames, Friday morning.

Crews were able to keep the boat from sinking, but the flames left a lot of damage in their wake.

No one was hurt, and the boat was towed away.

Officials are investigating what sparked the fire.

