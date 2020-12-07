Firefighters save kitten stuck in pipe in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale firefighters rushed to save a kitten from a pipe after its cries for help alerted a neighbor.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews brought the shovels, backboards and strategy to save the life of the little kitten, Monday.

“Our motto is saving lives and property no matter what that life may be,” said FLFR Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan.

Gollan said the rescue was made possible thanks to an alert neighbor.

“A neighbor had come home for lunch today and he heard meowing out in his front yard. He investigated around and came to this pipe that had been abandoned here in the corner,” said Gollan. “He looked down and saw the cat, which was 4 feet down the elbow of the pipe.”

Enter Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

“Once they dug the area out, they were able to get the pipe disconnected,” Gollan said.

“I used probably about 5 or 6 feet in there. I just put my elbow in there, he started running,said FLFR Firefighter Tim Dunne. “I had to grab him by the tail, and I ended up pulling him out nice and soft so I wouldn’t injure him”.

After a rinse and a few pictures, the kitten headed to the animal rescue group Saving Sage.

“It was just ice cold, and it’s very lethargic, I would say. Probably hasn’t eaten in a while,” said Micheline Joy.

But the prognosis is good.

“They were awesome, videotaping and all smiles and happy to bring it here,” Joy said.

After a dicey few hours in the pipe, the kitten is doing OK.

The animal weighs one pound. They believe he’s about six weeks old.

The kitten appears to have a happy ending in store, as one of the firefighters has expressed interest in adopting him.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.