FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pet is saved from the flames of a burning house.

Before saving the dog, firefighters had to work around downed power lines at the home along Southwest 22nd Avenue near Frontage Road in Fort Lauderdale.

Once they could get to the house, they rescued a dog, which should be OK.

No residents were home at the time, but they now need a new place to stay.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.