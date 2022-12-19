LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Fire Rescue is attempting to extinguish a blaze in a warehouse.

A storefront in Lauderdale Lakes on 3849 NW 19th Street was up in flames, Monday morning.

Fire crews arrived on the scene and found heavy smoke, along with flames; they are working on protecting adjacent warehouse bays.

Workers were on top of the roof at the time of the fire and were ordered to leave as firefighters continued to contain the fire.

The fire is currently out of control and crews are fighting the flames outside of the structure.

