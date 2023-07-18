NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - North Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to a house fire that was believed to have been triggered by a possible lightning strike.

The blaze occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Monday and left the home with electrical issues. The Red Cross was called to support the four people that lived in the home.

According to officials, the emergency call came in as a potential lightning strike.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters reported that the homeowner claimed to witness lightning before the fire started, but experts have not ruled out other possible causes of the electrical problems.

As of now, the house remains without electricity and authorities are assessing the situation to determine the exact cause of the fire. The possibility of a lightning strike is still being considered, pending further investigation.

The Red Cross continues to offer assistance to the displaced family as they navigate through the aftermath of the devastating fire. Community members are encouraged to reach out to the organization to extend their support to the affected family.

