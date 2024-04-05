PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are battling a house blaze that broke out early Friday morning in Parkland, officials say.

The fire started round 3:30 a.m. in the area of Godfrey Road and Wiles Road. Crews were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they worked to contain the blaze.

As of now, there is not word yet on any injured or the cause of this inferno.

The Coral Springs Fire Department has been contacted for more information.

