CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters in Coral Springs helped a raccoon after it got caught in a tight spot during a dumpster dive.

The raccoon got one of its legs caught between the metal rods of a trash can, leaving it trapped on the sidewalk and struggling to get free.

Fire crews helped lift the critter out and set it free.

