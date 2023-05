LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward family was burned out of their home Monday night.

A kitchen fire sent fire crews to a house along Northwest 8th Street and 38th Avenue in Lauderhill.

Everyone got out safely.

Firefighters rescued half a dozen or so dogs as well.

