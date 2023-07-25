LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews raced to rescue an elderly woman trapped inside a burning home in Lauderhill.

A total of eight people, including children, were inside the home at the time of the fire on Monday night around 8 p.m. along the 3300 block on Northwest 8th Place.

The daughter of the elderly woman said she has dementia and a hard time walking.

Upon arrival, Lauderhill Fire Rescue found the home visibly in flames. The team pulled her out from the window of the room where she was trapped and extinguished the flames.

“Fire in the back room on the bed, we tried to get water, by the time we started getting the water, the house was already consumed with smoke,” said Genevieve Sawyer, daughter of the elderly woman.

Everyone else however was able to escape the home despite the heavy smoke. Neighbors reported that they sprayed water on the fire to keep it away from her before firefighters arrived.

“So you know we had to get out and my mom, she got stuck in the back room and thank God for the neighbors,” continued Sawyer.

According to officials, Sawyer’s mother, as well as an elderly man, were both rushed to Broward Health Medical Center for smoke inhalation in stable conditions and are expected to be okay.

Details on what caused the fire remain under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.