FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue saved a dog after finding the animal tied to a flagpole right outside of their station.

What started as a normal Monday morning for crews from FLFR Fire Station 2 quickly turned into a search for a new home when they noticed the dog.

“We came up to the flagpole, we looked at the dog. The dog seemed to be very calm and very good,” said FLFR Captain Antonio Yon.

Crews said they checked the dog for a tag or chip but found nothing that would help them identify who owned the dog or why they abandoned it.

“She was lucky because someone saw it outside and notified us, ‘Hey, listen, there’s a dog outside,'” said Yon.

Officials believe whoever left the dog there may have done it to find a new home for it.

“Whoever left it apparently left it in the hopes of someone helping it,” said Yon.

The firefighters stationed there didn’t hesitate to help the dog and will do what they can to find her a new home.

“The goal here is to get the dog placed somewhere so that someone else can enjoy the dog. It’s a super nice dog,” said Yon.

It’s not the first time the firehouse has stepped up to help a dog in need.

In April, firefighters there took care of a 1-year-old dog who had also been abandoned and tied to the flagpole outside their station.

That dog was eventually adopted.

Firefighters are optimistic they will find a happy home for this dog as well.

Sadly, this happens too often, and officials say a firehouse is not the place people should be leaving pets they do not want anymore.

“We’re never at the fire station 100 percent of the time and the dog can feasibly stay out in the heat. The best thing is to go to a shelter and try to surrender the dog at the shelter, not at a fire station,” said Yon.

If anyone wants to adopt the dog, contact Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue at 954-828-6865.

