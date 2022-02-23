LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters rescued a dog from a house that went up in flames in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at a single-family home along 44th Avenue and Northwest 36th Avenue, just after noon, Wednesday.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene where smoke could be seen coming from the home.

BSFR officials said the homeowner was able to escape with one of his two dogs.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and searched for the second dog, Tate, who was hiding under a sofa.

Homeowner Ryan Batt spoke about having to leave one of his dogs inside.

“I ran outside, and I grabbed a couple of important things and pulled them out, and I put, like, a shirt on my mouth, and I couldn’t find the other dog, so I waited til they got here,” he said. “I didn’t want to go back in and get smoke inhalation, but luckily the dog was smart enough to climb under the couch where there wasn’t much smoke.”

After retrieving the dog, fire rescue crews were able to give the dog oxygen.

When firefighters initially arrived, they went to the back of the home, where it seemed to be where the flames began, and found a power line hanging down from a power pole.

“It looked like it had snapped, and then the power cable draped through a pool to the backyard, to the back of the house. Then the whole backside of the house was on fire, so I assumed it was an electrical fire that started it,” said Batt.

Firefighters were eventually able to put out the flames, but the back of the home was left scorched.

Thankfully, despite the fire and smoke damage, no lives were lost.

The homeowner and the dog rescued by firefighters are said to be doing OK.

Despite the downed power line that was spotted, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.