HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to a pet’s rescue after a fire broke out inside an apartment in Hollywood.

Hollywood Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 300 block of Johnson Street, just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Cellphone video shows smoke coming out of the building.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire in the apartment, which is located above a row of businesses.

Officials said only a dog was home at the time. Crews were able to save the animal and reunite it with its owners.

A Hollywood fire inspector and the state fire marshal are attempting to determine the cause of the fire.

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