PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue successfully extinguished a mobile home fire that broke out in Pembroke Park, Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred in the La Siesta Mobile Home Park, located on the south side of Hallandale Beach Blvd., just west of I-95.

Firefighters arrived just before 9 a.m. to find heavy smoke billowing from the front of the mobile home. Prompt action allowed them to aggressively attack the flames, resulting in the fire being fully extinguished within approximately 20 minutes. Their efforts also prevented the fire from spreading to two neighboring homes, located just a few feet away.

#BSFR is operating at the scene of a residential structure fire located at 3150 W Hallandale Beach Blvd in @PembrokePark Fire has been declared under control. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/qpOqtklVsJ — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 6, 2023

Two adult occupants of the affected mobile home had already evacuated safely before the firefighters arrived. Both individuals were not injured in the incident.

According to preliminary investigations, the fire may have been started by powerful storms that swept through the area earlier. Lightning activity was observed in the vicinity, and a downed powerline near the affected residence suggests a potential connection to the fire.

Approximately 40 firefighters were dispatched to the scene, tackling the intense flames that reduced the mobile home to complete ruin.

The State Fire Marshal’s office has taken charge of the investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution during inclement weather and promptly report any suspicious activities that could endanger lives or property.

