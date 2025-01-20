LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue quickly extinguished a fire that fully engulfed an apartment in Lauderdale Lakes late Sunday night.

The fire broke out around 11:45 p.m. at 2801 Somerset Drive.

Fire crews launched an aggressive attack and contained the fire in about 15 to 20 minutes, though the apartment was left uninhabitable.

Two neighboring apartments were saved with no damage.

Five residents were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the family with emergency support.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or residents.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.