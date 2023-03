MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were hard at work after a warehouse in Miramar went up in flames.

The incident happened near the 2800 block of North Commerce Parkway, Friday morning.

Crews were able to knock down the fire, but it left a huge mess.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

