MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Smoke rose after a small fire erupted in Miramar, which burned less than an acre before it was extinguished.

The fire sparked inside Miramar Pineland Park, Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were quickly able to contain and extinguish the flames.

It is unclear how the fire started.

