Firefighters put out Mobil gas station fire in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters extinguished flames that left a Lauderhill gas station significantly damaged.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to the Mobil on Broward Boulevard and Northwest 33rd Avenue, Thursday morning.

7News cameras showed damaged windows around the station.

Nobody was inside the gas station at the time of the fire, officials said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause.

