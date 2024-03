HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A home in Hollywood was damaged after it went up in flames.

Crews knocked down the fire that spread through the home on North 70th Way and Hayes Street, Friday morning.

The people who were inside at the time were able to get out safely.

Investigators are looking into how the fire started.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.