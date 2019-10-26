Firefighters put out fire in Coral Springs apartment

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at an apartment in Coral Springs.

Crews responded to a fire near Coral Falls and 91st Avenue early Saturday morning.

Smoke and some flames were found inside the apartment when firefighters arrived. They quickly put it out.

A resident was transported to hospital for smoke inhalation.

A cat was also saved from the fire. It was taken to the Coral Springs Animal Hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

