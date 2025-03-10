FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were able to successfully pull out a stray dog found in the backyard pond of a Fort Lauderdale home.

A group of spring breakers renting the home found the animal in the pond and after multiple failed attempts to get the dog out, they called Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Fire crews from Engine 47 responded and were able to safely get the dog out of the pond.

The dog appeared weak so crews gave her plenty of fresh water and dried her up.

The animal is now under the care of Broward Animal Care.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.