FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A team of firefighters put on a holiday show for patients at Broward Health Medical Center, Monday morning.

The annual tradition helps spread joy and lift spirits for pediatric patients who are unable to be home for the holidays.

Firefighters dressed up in festive costumes, including Santa and the Grinch, and rappelled down along the exterior of the hospital, to the delight of the children who were watching.

After making the dramatic entrance, volunteer crews handed out toys and festive treats to the hospital’s children.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.