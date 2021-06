OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an Oakland Park home to go up in smoke.

The fire broke out at the house along Northeast Seventh Avenue, near 61st Street, Tuesday.

The fire started during the afternoon’s thunderstorms, though officials couldn’t say whether a lightning strike was to blame.

No injuries were reported.

