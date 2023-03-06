FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a bad break in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Construction workers accidentally struck a natural gas line at a construction site near 11th Avenue and Southwest 20th Street, which caused a gas leak, Monday morning.

According to officials, a two-inch gas line was ruptured.

The incident happened right across the street from many homes.

The area has since been secured.

Firefighters and HAZMAT teams worked quickly to contain the leak and cap the line.

