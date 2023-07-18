LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews responded to a fire near a flea market in Lauderhill.

According to the Lauderhill Fire Department, around 4:30 a.m. a one-alarm fire was set off after multiple containers caught fire near a flea market located at 3291 W. Sunrise Blvd., Tuesday.

When fire crews arrived, they immediately got to work to control the flames. No injuries or transports have been reported.

Fire officials said it was too early to indicate the cause of the fire as they continued to extinguish the blaze.

