FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a boat on fire in the water.

The 80-foot yacht was fully engulfed in flames on the water behind 710 Coral Way, near Las Olas Boulevard, Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers received multiple calls that reported the blaze.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze in less than an hour.

No injuries were reported.

