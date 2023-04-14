FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 40-foot yacht caught fire at Safe Harbor Marina, located at 2029 S.W. 20th St. in Fort Lauderdale. Firefighters were called to the scene to combat the blaze.

According to reports, the yacht was fully engulfed in flames and video footage showed the aftermath as the charred vessel appeared to have burn marks on the sides.

The fire prompted multiple fire units to respond to the scene. Firefighters established a water supply and pulled a line to attack the flames.

Despite the chaos, there have been no reports of injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and an investigation is underway.

