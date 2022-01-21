PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire that broke out inside a warehouse in Pembroke Park.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at an industrial park along Southwest 31st Avenue and Carolina Street, just off Pembroke Road and before 7 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where firefighters could be seen cutting the garage door of the warehouse in order to get inside, as plumes of black smoke billowed out.

“We came for our duty to finish off the week, and unfortunately, we just found out that we had a fire,” said warehouse worker David Gomez.

Hallandale Beach and Hollywood Fire Rescue crews also responded to the scene.

A total of 50 firefighters worked together to put out the fire. They were seen tossing out chairs, tables and boxes.

No injuries were reported.

Crews later returned to the warehouse to check on hot spots. Burnt boxes were seen piled high outside the structure.

The business owners said they are thankful no one was hurt, but they did lose a lot of product.

Those who work nearby were unable to get to their jobs due to the road blocks.

“We’re trying to get from the other side, everything is blocked, and unfortunately we can’t do anything,” said Gomez. “I saw the [Florida Power and Light] truck this morning, and it’s just really bad news because we work with a lot of electrical equipment.”

Officials said the warehouse had minor and moderate damage while surrounding warehouses had smoke damage.

Angel Maetareaja, who works next door to the warehouse, said the smell of smoke is strong and they will not be able to enter their workplace for 36 hours.

The Florida State Fire Marshal has taken over the investigation into the cause of the fire.

