Firefighters extinguish vehicle fire outside Lauderhill home

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire burning outside of a home in Lauderdale.

The fire was burning a dark gray sedan on the driveway of a house at 3864 NW 67th Way, just after 4 a.m., Sunday.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire to prevent it from spreading to the house.

According to the Lauderhill Fire Department, a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to catch fire.

No injuries were reported.

