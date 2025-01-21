TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue extinguished a townhouse fire in Tamarac.

It happened around 1 p.m. Monday near Northwest 75rd Street and 74th Avenue.

Residents were seen gathered outside as firefighters put out the blaze.

A neighboring unit also sustained some water damage.

Officials said 11 people are now homeless, but none were hurt.

At this time, it’s unclear what started the fire.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.