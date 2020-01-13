Firefighters extinguish pickup truck fire in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire that engulfed a pickup truck in Lauderhill.

Officials said the fire happened at around 3 a.m., Monday, in the area of Northwest First Court and 36th Avenue.

7News cameras captured intense flames consuming the vehicle just outside of a home.

A man near the scene said the truck belongs to his son who had just finished a day at work prior to the fire.

“He was grabbing all day,” he said. “He was supposed to cash in his reward tomorrow. All that’s gone.”

An investigation into the cause is underway.

