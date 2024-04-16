FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A piece of construction equipment caught fire at a former shopping center site in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident occurred Tuesday just before 8 a.m.at 837 N Federal Highway when a road grinder, which is used to remove the old parking lot asphalt, unexpectedly ignited.

Firefighters took about two hours to fully extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.