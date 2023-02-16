HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue team responded to a house fire in Hallandale Beach.

A home located at 320 N.E. First Court caught fire, Thursday.

Around noon, fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze that has been burning through the roof for about 20 minutes.

Firefighters pulled out of the home as the flames were deemed too dangerous and started to use a water cannon to put out the fire on the second floor of the building.

Everyone inside the home was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

