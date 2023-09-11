DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in a Dania Beach neighborhood.

The incident unfolded shortly before 9:30 a.m. Monday when authorities received a call reporting a fire at 41 SW 7th Ave. First responders from the Broward Sheriff’s Office were on the scene and immediately noticed thick plumes of heavy-black smoke emanating from the rear of a small single-family home.

Firefighters aggressively attacked the flames before they located the fire in a rear bedroom. Their quick and coordinated efforts helped contain the bulk of the fire to the primary residence, preventing further damage to adjacent properties.

While the fire caused extensive damage to the home, the occupant managed to escape unharmed before the situation escalated. The Red Cross has stepped in to provide essential assistance to the displaced residents.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal, who will work to determine the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

